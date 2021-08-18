iHeartRadio

Is this your boat?

Campion_Boat

Police are hoping to find the owner of a powerboat that was found astray on Okanagan Lake yesterday afternoon.

On Monday, August 16th, 2021, a member of the public found the boat, a blue and white Campion, when it ran aground on their property on Okanagan Lake around noon.

The finder secured the boat and called police who are now distributing a photo of the boat hoping the owner will recognize and claim their boat.

Anyone claiming ownership, or with information as to who the boat belongs to, is asked to contact Corporal Hornoi of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171.

