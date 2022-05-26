Is this your boat?

The Kelowna Regional RCMP is seeking information about a boat adrift on Wood Lake in Lake Country.

At around 9 pm last night, Lake Country RCMP received a report of an unoccupied boat adrift approximately 60 feet from the north shore of Wood Lake in Lake Country.

Based on the overall condition of the boat, the RCMP would like to identify the owner or the boat or people who have used it to ensure everyone is safe.

The blue fiber glass fishing boat measures approximately 14 feet in length with the words "RAICHIE POO" printed on the rear left side of the boat. Two yellow and blue plastic paddles and what appeared to be the base of a child's car seat were located in the boat.

The Lake Country Fire Department attended and assisted by conducting a preliminary foot and water search at the north end of the lake with negative results.

If it's yours, contact the West Kelowna RCMP.