Is this your mixing board?

On September 17, 2022 Kelowna RCMP investigated a report of a break and enter of a business Downtown Kelowna. During this investigation a high-end Pioneer audio mixing board was located and is believed to be stolen property.

“The Kelowna RCMP would like to return this property to it’s rightful owner,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP. “If you are the owner and able to provide proof, please attend the front counter of the Kelowna RCMP Detachment on Richter Street.”

Please be prepared to provide some form of evidence of ownership which can include a picture with you and the equipment, ability to identify any unique markings or provide the proof of purchase.