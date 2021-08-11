Is this your sailboat?
The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance with finding the owner of a sailboat found adrift on Okanagan Lake on Friday night.
The sailboat likely came loose of its mooring during a storm Friday night and was found by a homeowner on Okanagan Lake who tied up the boat and called police, who are now releasing a photo of the boat hoping the owner can be found and the boat returned.
If you believe the boat to be yours, or recognize it and have information as to who the owner may be, please contact Constable Soomal at the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171.
