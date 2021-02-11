A South Okanagan man and his dog are dead after a multi vehicle accident yesterday afternoon on the Coquihalla Highway.

"It could have been much, much worse."

Corporal Mike Halskov says no name has been released, but the RCMP say he died when his vehicle hit icy road conditions on the highway and rammed into a stationary semi trailer unit.

"This was an extremely chaotic and dangerous situation and many people where caught unawares".

Close to 50 people were involved in the multi vehicle pileup, with five people sent to hospital with injuries.

"Investigators have received a ton of dash cam footage from various sources. Right now it doesn't appear to be any criminal charges in this unfortunate event", Halskov added.