It's a first for Kelowna.

City council will discuss an application on Monday that proposes a 4-storey industrial building with ten residential units.

A report to council says efforts were made to ensure both uses would co-exist harmoniously with minimal potential for conflict.

For instance, the safe passage of all forms of transportation was considered to ensure workers, residents, clients and visitors can access the building safely by foot, on bike, or by vehicle.

The lot is on an industrial portion of Ethel St. in the City’s north end.