It’s a girl! Vernon firefighters assist with baby delivery

Vernon firefighters had the honour of assisting with the birth of a beautiful and healthy baby girl Thursday morning.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. on December 29, Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) was dispatched to a report of an emergency labour situation in the area of Alexis Park Drive.

Firefighters were on scene within minutes of receiving the call. Immediately upon arrival, firefighters confirmed a woman was in labour and the baby was already on the way. It was determined there was no time to transport the mother to hospital and firefighters jumped into action and helped deliver the baby girl.

BC Ambulance Service arrived on scene within seconds of the delivery and assessed the baby and mother before transporting the duo to hospital for additional care. Both baby and mother are doing well.

“This call is an example of the quick action and teamwork often exhibited by our local emergency response agencies,” said Deputy Fire Chief Alan Hofsink. “In order to prepare firefighters for situations like these, Vernon Fire Rescue crew members receive annual training for a number of major medical situations, including child birth. We are incredibly proud of the crew and the work they did to assist the mother and help with a safe delivery.”

Vernon Fire Rescue Services would like to congratulate the family on its new addition and wish them well at the start of this new chapter.