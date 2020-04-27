It's Almost Flood Season In The Okanagan

The flood watch is underway in the Okanagan.



Firmly in the back of everyone's mind is the record flooding of 2018.



The River Forecast Centre's Jonathan Boyd says we are in good shape right now, "The worst case scenario is if we end up still accummulating more snow and we stay cold for a few more weeks and then we get a hot spell that might last for five to even ten days to really trigger and push the snowmelt up and then to have rain fall on top. That's actually exactly what happening in 2018."



The snowpack at the start of April was 116% of normal.



In the flood year of 2018, the snowpack in April was 152% of normal.