It's been a warm few days

We are well into the first few days of of Autumn. With weather feeling more like summer.

Environment Canada's Doug Lundquist says temperatures are above normal.

Highs forecasted in the mid twenties through tomorrow are almost 5 to 10 degrees above average.

"The average high for this time of year is about 16 and decreasing everyday," explains Lundquist. "It's that time of year when we accelerate into cooling."

Lundquist says we may have some smoke from California fires drift into the valley later in the week.

But it shouldn't be as thick as it was earlier this month.