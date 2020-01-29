It's Bell Let's Talk Day

Mental Health: Every Action Counts is the theme of the 10 th anniversary Bell Let's Talk Day

anniversary Bell Let's Talk Day Talk, text and join in on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube today to show your support – and drive Bell's donations to mental health at no cost to you

Tune in to Bell Let's Talk Day primetime television specials airing tonight

Get engaged at community events across the country including Bell Let's Talk flag raisings

Visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk to learn how every action counts for people living with mental illness

It's our 10th annual Bell Let's Talk Day and everyone is invited to get in on the action by talking, texting and getting engaged on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube to show your support for the cause, drive Bell's donations and help create positive change for Canadians living with mental illness.

"I am so excited to be celebrating the 10th anniversary of Bell Let's Talk Day with Canadians in every corner of the country and people all around the world," said Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let's Talk. "Over the last decade we've worked together to reduce the stigma around mental illness, grow awareness of its wide-ranging impacts and build acceptance of the need for real change. Let's keep our momentum going by taking action in ways large and small to support people living with mental illness every day. And that includes getting engaged on Bell Let's Talk Day – we've built a movement by talking, texting and sharing our stories on social media over the last 10 years, and today we can take our conversation further than ever before."

You can send your message of support for action in mental health across multiple platforms today. Bell will donate 5 cents to Canadian mental health programs for each of these communications, at no cost to participants beyond what they would normally pay their service providers for online or phone access:

Talk: Every mobile and every long distance call made by Bell wireless and phone customers

Text: Every text message sent by Bell wireless customers

Twitter: Every tweet and retweet using #BellLetsTalk, featuring the special Bell Let's Talk emoji, and every Bell Let's Talk Day video view at Twitter.com/Bell_LetsTalk

Facebook: Every Bell Let's Talk Day video view at Facebook.com/BellLetsTalk and every use of the Bell Let's Talk frame

Instagram: Every Bell Let's Talk Day video view at Instagram.com/Bell_LetsTalk

Snapchat: Every use of the Bell Let's Talk filter and every Bell Let's Talk Day video view

YouTube: Every Bell Let's Talk Day video view at YouTube.com/BellCanada

Since the first Bell Let's Talk Day in 2011, people in Canada and around the world have sent more than 1 billion messages of support, which has resulted in total Bell funding for mental health reaching $100,695,763.75 (including the company's original $50-million anchor donation when Bell Let's Talk launched) so far.

You can join the conversation using #BellLetsTalk.