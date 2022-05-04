It's Do or Die for the West Kelowna Warriors

The West Kelowna Warriors backs are against the wall when they host the Penticton Vees in Game #4 of the BCHL’s Interior Conference Finals.

It was an unlucky Game #3 for the West Kelowna Warriors who got off to a rough start with the Vees scoring three goals in the first period. Two out of the three goals were scored off bizarre bounces off the boards and a contested non icing call which led to the Vees scoring late. The Warriors' effort was the best of the series. They managed to play their best 2nd period of the series even though the Vees scored again late with depth forward Beanie Richter scoring his 2nd of the night to make it 4-0 Vees. The Warriors would finally solve Kaeden Lane in the third period with John Evans scoring a 4 on 4 goal. Marcus Joughin would add another but it would be the Vees that would skate off with a 5-2 win.

(Warriors Won Regular Season Series 4-3)

Vees Lead Best of Seven series 3-0

GAME #1 Friday April 29th @ Penticton Vees: 7:00pm LOSS 8-1

GAME #2 Saturday April 30th @ Penticton Vees: 7:00pm LOSS 6-0

GAME #3 Monday May 2nd VS Penticton Vees: 7:00pm LOSS 5-2

GAME #4 Wednesday May 4th VS Penticton Vees: 7:00pm

Top playoff performers:

West Kelowna – F John Evans (17 points), F Tyler Cristall (15 points), D Charles-Alexis Legault (10 points), F Felix Trudeau (14 points) G Johnny Derrick (.900 SV%)

The Warriors need to simply carry over their momentum from Monday night’s third period and take it to Game #4. It was the first time in the series the Warriors outscored the Vees in a period and the never giving up attitude when the game was clearly out of reach stood out to the Warriors fanbase. The Warriors also didn’t have a shortage of scoring chances last Monday. 3 posts were hit plus the Warriors had a couple open net opportunities they were unable to cash in on. If the Warriors can capitalize on their chances in Game #4 compared to Game #3 along with staying out of the penalty box, they should be able to force a Game #5 Friday night in Penticton.