iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
22°C
Instagram

It will be back next summer!

Pic

The City of Kelowna says 'Meet Me on Bernard' will return next summer.

This Monday will be the final full day of the 10-week open street program.

It saw patios, public art, parklets and ample space for pedestrians along four blocks of Bernard leading to the waterfront for the duration of the summer.

Bernard Avenue will reopen to motorists by 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 9th.

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175