It will be back next summer!
The City of Kelowna says 'Meet Me on Bernard' will return next summer.
This Monday will be the final full day of the 10-week open street program.
It saw patios, public art, parklets and ample space for pedestrians along four blocks of Bernard leading to the waterfront for the duration of the summer.
Bernard Avenue will reopen to motorists by 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 9th.
