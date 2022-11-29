Its that time of year: City of Kelowna reminding businesses to renew licence

City of Kelowna is reminding local businesses that the deadline for 2023 business licence renewals is January 16.

A business licence is required to own or operate any business in Kelowna, including retail and commercial establishments, management and professional firms, and all types of home businesses from bookkeeping and legal service to short-term rentals.

“Businesses, big and small, are essential to our city, economy and quality of life,” said Terry Kowal, Business Licence Manager. “Business licences help identify your business to the community and protect the safety and wellbeing of residents by ensuring compliance in areas such as building codes and service delivery.”

Renewal notices will be issued for e-billing subscribers on December 1, and paper billing notices will be mailed December 8 for those not yet registered for a Property Account. Registering for a Property Account enables business owners to renew and manage their business licence information, set up e-billing, update profile information and access their City of Kelowna property tax and city utility information online through a single account.

To apply for a new business licence, applicants require a business name and description, address, contact information, business start date and a $25.00 non-refundable application fee, which is due upon licence approval.

In 2021, the City of Kelowna issued 11,458 licences. This included 2,323 new licences and 1,888 Inter-Community Mobile Business Licences.

For more information or to register for, or renew, a business licence, visit kelowna.ca/business.