Jack Creek wildfire prompts evacuation alert for handful of properties

At the recommendation of the BC Wildfire Service responding to the Jack Creek wildfire in the rural Central Okanagan West Electoral Area, residents on 17 properties along Maxwell Road (4305-4495) are on a precautionary evacuation alert. Please refer to the interactive map on CORDemergency.ca/map where you can search by street address to determine if you are affected.

Residents in the area are advised to be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice. They should be prepared to be away from their home for an extended period of time, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

A further update on the alert is expected mid-morning Thursday, September 8 after consulting with BC Wildfire. Public safety and the safety of emergency response personnel are the primary concerns at this time.

Emergency Operations Centre staff are working with other response agencies to manage the situation and minimize the impacts, however residents of the area should be prepared to obey an evacuation order if required.

Emergency response personnel request that the public:

​​​​​​​ Avoid the Maxwell Road Alert area so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties

Please only call 9-1-1 in case of emergency

For up-to-date information on the situation, including a map , and to sign up for e-updates, visit cordemergency.ca .

Information will also be provided via twitter.com/CO_Emerg and facebook.com/CORDEmergency

For more information, please visit the EmergencyInfoBC website

BC Wildfire Services say the blaze is mapped at a size of more than four hectares and the cause of the fire was due to lightning.

AM 1150 has reached out to the service for more information on the blaze and will have updates as they become available.