Jack Creek wildfire update: New blaze north of West Kelowna near Blue Grouse Creek under control

As of Thurday (September 8) evening, BC Wildfire crews continue to work on the estimated 7.3-hectare Jack Creek wildfire near Mt. Miller and the Trepanier area of the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operation Centre advises as this is still an active fire, the Evacuation Alert remains in effect for 17 properties along Maxwell Road (4305-4495) north of the Okanagan Connector Highway 97-C/Trepanier Road access.

Residents may refer to the interactive map at CORDemergency.ca/map to determine if they are affected.

BC Wildfire Service provides updates on the status of the fire and the Central Okanagan Emergency Operation Centre will advise residents when there is any change in the Alert status.

Residents in the Alert area should be prepared to leave their home at a moment’s notice if fire conditions change. Should they be required to be away from their home for an extended period of time, they should make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

Emergency Operations Centre staff are working with other response agencies to manage the situation and minimize the impacts, however residents of the area should be prepared to obey an evacuation order if required.

Emergency response personnel request that the public:

Avoid the Maxwell Road Alert area so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties

Please only call 9-1-1 in case of emergency

For up-to-date information on the situation, including a map, and to sign up for e-updates, visit cordemergency.ca.

Information will also be provided via twitter.com/CO_Emerg and facebook.com/CORDEmergency

For more information about this fire, please visit the BC Wildfire Service website – bcwildfire.ca.

Fire information officer Melanie Bibeau tells AM 1150 a fire north of West Kelowna in the Blue Grouse Creek area is now classified as under control .

Bibeau also says crews are now on their way to the Jack Creek blaze as they did not remain on scene overnight.