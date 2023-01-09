January is Crime Stoppers month

2023 marks the 36th year the organization has been taking anonymous tips and passing them on to RCMP to help with their investigations.

Coordinator Glynton Brittain says “We’d love to share our specific successes and crimes that we’ve helped solve, but we can’t. Crime Stoppers success depends completely on our promise that tipsters and the information they provide are always completely anonymous. It’s a simple concept that works, empowering residents to fight back against crime by submitting an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-8477 or encrypted online at crimestoppers.net. If that tip leads to an arrest, the individual may receive a reward of up to $2,000 for their efforts.”

Brittain adds, “Almost half of the $326,000 in rewards approved since the program started in the Central Okanagan, has not been claimed. People just want to step up by sharing information that might help police solve a crime.”

And Crime Stoppers is making a difference. Since inception, it has:

Received over 31,290 tips

Been responsible for 3,000 arrests clearing almost 4,000 cases

Recovered almost $100 million in cash, weapons, property and drugs

Besides the tip line, Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers also operates:

Mug$hots

Unsolved Crimes

Missing Persons

Hot Recs

Project 529 Garage bicycle registration

‘Turn in a Tagger’ graffiti program

Fortis energy theft program.

Crime Stoppers works in collaboration with the Central Okanagan media which publicize unsolved crimes, and residents that provide anonymous tips for consideration of RCMP and other law enforcement agencies in their investigations. The program is a global initiative led by Crime Stoppers International.

The Crime Stoppers program is provided by the non-profit, volunteer supported Central Okanagan Crime Stopper Society in partnership with the Regional District of Central Okanagan. Society President Andrea Lindal says “the Society Board brings together diverse voices, many are entrepreneurs and small business owners that are involved in helping to keep our communities a safer place.” Anyone interested in volunteering with the Society may contact Coordinator Glynton Brittain – crimestoppers@rdco.com.