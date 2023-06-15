Penticton Peach Festival JCI Penticton Beach Volleyball Tournament set for August 12-13, 2023.

Junior Chamber International (JCI) Penticton is pleased to announce they will be hosting the Second Annual Penticton Peach Festival JCI Penticton Beach Volleyball Tournament.

JCI Penticton will hold the two-day tournament at the Skaha Park Beach Volleyball courts. It will include a competitive and fun division. Funds raised from the tournament will support JCI Penticton training and legacy project. In the past JCI has directed funding to things such as JCI Place at Skaha Lake and the revitalization of the Channel for their legacy projects.

“With the success of last year’s tournament, we are continuing to grow the event. With many teams from last year having already reached out and signing up we are excited for the tournament to grow,” said Stuart Knott, Committee Chair.

The tournament will feature both a competitive and non-competitive division. The Competitive division will have a cash prize pool of up to $600 for the top teams. For our non-competitive division we will have various prize packs for the winning teams. There will also be mini games with prizes between the regularly scheduled games. All teams will receive entry packs with great items for all the players.

The volleyball community in Penticton has really come out to support the tournament and we want to deliver a great event.

Team registrations are at https://www.jcipenticton.com/beach-volleyball-tournament .

For more information or sponsorship opportunities contact peachfestvolleyball@jcipenticton.com