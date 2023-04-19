JCI Penticton ValleyDrive set for April 22

JCI Penticton, a community organization dedicated to making a positive impact, is thrilled to announce the return of the Valley Food Drive. With a mission to help those in need, JCI Penticton has been organizing this event for the past six years and has witnessed tremendous community support every year.

This year, JCI Penticton has selected The Harbour at Okanagan College as the beneficiary of the Valley Food Drive. The organization recognizes the increasing costs of education and the impact it has on students who are struggling to balance school and work. JCI Penticton believes that supporting students is vital for the future of the community and is eager to lend a helping hand.

“We are thrilled to be organizing the Valley Food Drive once again and to have the opportunity to support the students that use The Harbour at Okanagan College” said Shay Duggan, Valley Food Drive organizer. “It’s important for us to come together as a community to support those who need it the most, and we encourage everyone to join us in making a difference.”

The Valley Food Drive will be held on April 22, 2023 from 10:00am to 2:00pm at the East parking lot of the Cherry Lane Mall. Donations of non-perishable food items and monetary contributions are greatly appreciated.



Most needed items:

Non-perishable

Pasta

Pasta Sauce

Rice

Canned Fruits

Canned Vegetables

Peanut Butter

Cereal

Canned Protein

Beans

Soup

JCI Penticton (Formerly Penticton Jaycees), is a local non profit which has been serving Penticton and area for over 80 years. JCI is comprised of young individuals, age 18-40, who are committed to bettering themselves, their community, and the world. In recent years JCI Penticton has been a supporter of clubs & projects such as the Okanagan Boys & Girls Club, Rotary Starfish Pack, Young Business Leader of the Year Award at the Annual Business Excellence Awards, Penticton Centre for Exceptional Learning to name a few.