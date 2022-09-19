Job Fair at Kelowna's Gospel Mission

This Wednesday, September 21st and Thursday, September 22nd, Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is hosting a job fair at Kelowna Gospel Fellowship Church at 3714 Gordon Drive, Kelowna, BC. From 9am to 3pm both days.

The job fair will be offering onsite interviews for eight different positions to staff their Outreach and Shelter programs. Most of these positions are intended for their new Bay Ave. emergency shelter. They are looking for compassionate people to hire as Caseworkers, Resident Support Workers, Protection Services Officers, Outreach Workers and more. There are a total of 22 positions to fill.

Mylene Garcia, Director of Housing and Programs, of Kelowna’s Gospel Mission, spoke about the event, “We are hosting a job fair to fill in positions for our outreach and shelter programs. These programs cater to the most marginalized and vulnerable population. We are anxious to open our new shelter and hope to have it running before the really cold weather hits. The shelter will be coed and provide beds for 60 people who may otherwise have no alternatives other than to sleep outside. It is important for our residents to have the right people for the positions available. It is our goal to ensure that no-one is left out in the cold this winter. Being fully staffed is vital to ensure the safety of our residents, our community, and our staff.”

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is a non-profit agency whose mission is to provide food and shelter to those experiencing homelessness. They work with people where they are at, helping them move towards a more fulfilling life. For more information, visit www.kelownagospelmission.ca . To apply for employment go to www.kelownagospelmission.ca/employment.