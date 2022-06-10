Jobs at Kelowna International Airport

On June 22, the Kelowna International Airport (YLW) will host a Hiring Fair with a variety of employers that service the airport terminal building. The Hiring Fair will take place in the YLW terminal at the White Spot seating area on Wednesday, June 22 from 12 – 8 p.m.

There are many employers that help shape and grow YLW. Career opportunities are diverse, with employers hiring for a range of positions at different skill levels and education – from security to janitorial services, customer service to cargo agents.

Job seekers can expect to meet with a range of employers, including:

AC Express / Jazz Aviation LP

Allied Universal

Bouygues Energies & Services

Commissionaires BC

Current Taxi

Executive Aviation

GAT Ground Support Services

Hertz Car Rental

Horizon Air

Indigo Parking

Skyway Gourmet Ventures

White Spot

Tim Hortons

Subway

Retail

The YLW Volunteer Ambassador Program will also have a booth at the hiring fair.

YLW is a people first, dynamic environment that supports the local Okanagan community. Employers at YLW value diversity and are committed to an inclusive, accessible work environment.

Information about the YLW Hiring Fair can be found at ylw.kelowna.ca/careers.