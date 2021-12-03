Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon on November unemployment numbers

The jobless rate in Canada fell to six per cent in November as the economy added 154-thousand jobs.



BC added 4600 and our Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon is pleased.

"We were the first province to have pre-pandemic employment numbers. In fact, we've been above pre-pandemic numbers for the last six months. We're doing well in BC, but it's important to note that our November numbers do not refect the impact of the floods and we'll probably see some of these impacts in next month's numbers."

Kahlon says BC's unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.6 percent.

It was the same story in Kelowna, unchanged at 4.4 percent.