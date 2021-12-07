Joe Rich and Scotty Creek outdoor rinks

As winter weather conditions allow, outdoor ice rinks will be open in the Regional District Central Okanagan (RDCO) Joe Rich and Scotty Creek community parks.

Typically, these facilities are available starting in late December or early January when there are consistent freezing temperatures.

Information on the status of each outdoor ice rink is available and updated at 250-469-6300.

For everyone’s safety, those using these outdoor skating rinks are asked to follow the latest COVID-19 public health guidelines.

Regional District parks staff maintain the Joe Rich ice surface while community volunteers support the Scotty Creek community park rink.

The Regional District offers more than 2,100 hectares of parkland including 74 kilometres of formal trails in 30 regional parks and 20 community parks for visitors to safely explore. Visit the RDCO website to plan your next outing.