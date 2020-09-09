JoeAnna's House remains open

JoeAnna's House in Kelowna remains open during the pandemic, for families travelling to KGH for medical care.

The house is supported one hundred percent by community donations, and fundraising for the house continues, even though in-person events have been cancelled or postponed.

"The hospital we are so fortunate to have here in Kelowna supports NICU babies from all over the province," explains Manager of JoeAnna's House, Darlene Haslock. "Our cardiac department is just as busy as any in Vancouver - we see people from as far as Haida Gwaii."

More information is available through the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation.

Donations are used to keep the house operational.