iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
16°C
Instagram

JoeAnna's House remains open

joeanna

JoeAnna's House in Kelowna remains open during the pandemic, for families travelling to KGH for medical care.

The house is supported one hundred percent by community donations, and fundraising for the house continues, even though in-person events have been cancelled or postponed.

"The hospital we are so fortunate to have here in Kelowna supports NICU babies from all over the province," explains Manager of JoeAnna's House, Darlene Haslock.   "Our cardiac department is just as busy as any in Vancouver -  we see people from as far as Haida Gwaii."

More information is available through the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation.

Donations are used to keep the house operational.

News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175