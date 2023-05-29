Join us tomorrow for an open house about Vernon’s 2023 capital works projects

The City of Vernon invites you to learn about the capital works projects scheduled for this year, by attending an open house tomorrow evening at the Vernon Recreation Centre Auditorium. The event will take place from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Showing Council’s commitment to renewing the roads, pipes and City owned infrastructure, Council supported the $21.5 million budget for the City Infrastructure Program. The impacts of the 1.9% infrastructure levy, directed entirely and immediately to infrastructure, are now becoming visible throughout the City with $21.5 million being spent on rehabilitation and improvements in 2023. Several projects will be featured at the open house including:

Silver Star Road Multi-Use Path Phase 2

Polson Park Vernon Creek Naturalization Phase 1

32nd Avenue Reconstruction – Pleasant Valley Road to 20th Street

32nd Avenue and 38th Street Reconstruction and Drainage Improvements

The open house will also include parks projects and information on the Active Living Centre project.

Residents and business owners are encouraged to attend the open house to learn about several community improvements at one time, and speak with project teams to review designs and ask questions.

For those who are interested but are unable to attend, please visit www.vernon.ca/capitalworks or call the Infrastructure Management Department at 250-550-3634 for more information.

