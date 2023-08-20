Joint statement on caution in natureaAreas around Penticton

The South Okanagan has and continues to be severely impacted by wildfires. The above groups (RDOS and its member communities, First Nations and the RCMP) are issuing the following joint statement in an effort to raise public awareness about steps they can take to prevent wildfires.

“Conditions are extremely dry, and valuable resources shouldn't be utilized to deal with a wildfire that could have been prevented. That's why we are asking anyone heading into our area's abundant natural areas (trails, parks and forests) to practice great caution, in particular users of recreational motorized vehicles in off-road areas.

“Emergency personnel are working incredibly hard and we are asking that you not add to their burden by refraining from any activity that could spark a fire. And that’s all it takes: a small spark with favourable conditions can grow quickly.

"And we can't stress enough, there is a ban on campfires throughout the entire region and there are no exceptions.

“We thank you in advance for doing your part to keep us all safe.”

