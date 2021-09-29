July was B.C.'s 2nd-deadliest month on record for overdoses

More than 1,200 people have died of illicit drug overdose in British Columbia this year, the province's chief coroner said Wednesday, noting the annual death rate has nearly doubled in five years of the crisis.

The latest update from Lisa Lapointe includes 184 deaths in the month of July, making it the second-deadliest month in the years-long crisis.

Only two fewer deaths were recorded than in June 2020.

It's the 17th month in a row in B.C. where more than 100 people have died due to toxic drugs, and the equivalent of nearly 6 deaths every day.

Deaths due to drug toxicity are the leading cause of unnatural deaths in the province.

Lapointe called the deaths a "stark reminder of the tragic and unrelenting trajectory of this public health emergency. We know that the loss of each of these individuals leaves a devastated circle of family and friends who are grieving the preventable death of a cherished loved one."

She said the death rate has nearly doubled since the emergency was first declared in 2016. At that time, the death rate was 20.4 per 100,000. Now, it's at 39.7.

In a statement outlining the preliminary findings, Lapointe said the deaths in July bring the total toll so far this year 1,204. It's the highest number of deaths in the first seven months of any year in B.C.

Fentanyl and its analogues, such as carfentanil, have been a factor in 86 per cent of deaths last year and this year.

Lapointe is also calling for the implementation of "evidence-based standards of practice" in treatment programs.

"The heartbreak being experienced by another five or six more families in our province each and every day cannot continue," she said in a statement Wednesday.

There are changes coming to B.C., according to Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Sheila Malcolmson.

- with files from CTV -