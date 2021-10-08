Jump into fall with help from the Glenmore Landfill

Fall is rolling into the Okanagan and it’s bringing outdoor, end-of-season chores along with it. The Glenmore Landfill is open regular hours throughout the autumn, from 7:30 a.m. until 4:45 p.m., seven days a week. It has your waste disposal needs covered, along with products to help give gardens and yards a boost.

While at the landfill, pick up some compost to help bed down your garden and flower plots for the winter. Overwintering with compost gets your yard looking pretty before the snow flies, and it also allows time for organic material to break down, so nutrients are available for plants in the spring.

OgoGrow and GlenGrow are locally made and available for purchase at the landfill. They are both Class A composts. OgoGrow is more nutrient rich, and GlenGrow is certified organic, so each product has unique benefits. OgoGrow can also be found at most retail nursery outlets in Kelowna and select nurseries in Vernon and is available in wholesale amounts at the Regional Compost Facility.

All visitors to the Glenmore Landfill are reminded to Tie it, tarp it and strap it. All waste loads need to be covered to prevent debris from falling out and creating a safety hazard for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. The fine for an uncovered or unsecured load is $150.

Please do not bring household hazardous waste to the landfill or throw them in your garbage collection bin. Pesticides, fertilizers, cleaners, batteries and other hazardous wastes need to be disposed of properly. Visit the Regional District of Central Okanagan’s website for details on where to take hazardous waste products.

For more information about the benefits and uses for OgoGrow and GlenGrow, visit the Okanagan Compost website.

Learn more about the Glenmore Landfill including rates and wait times on the . The Glenmore Landfill is located at 2710-2720 John Hindle Drive.