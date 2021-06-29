Just 29 new cases across BC

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the COVID-19 response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are reporting that 78.3% of all adults in B.C. and 77.0% of those 12 and older have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, 31.6% of all adults in B.C. and 29.5% of those 12 and older have received their second dose.

"In total, 4,941,795 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C., 1,368,464 of which are second doses.

"We have had 29 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 147,578 cases in British Columbia.

"Of the new cases, seven are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, seven are in the Fraser Health region, three are in the Island Health region, 10 are in the Interior Health region and two are of people who reside outside of Canada. There are no new cases in the Northern Health region.

"There are currently 876 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and a further 144,931 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, 110 individuals are currently hospitalized, 34 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.