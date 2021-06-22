Just 56 new cases across BC

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the COVID-19 response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are reporting that 77.7% of all adults in B.C. and 76.2% of those 12 and older have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 4,511,923 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C., 1,001,192 of which are second doses.

"There have been 56 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 147,187 cases in British Columbia.

"Of the new cases, 12 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 18 are in the Fraser Health region, three are in the Island Health region, 15 are in the Interior Health region, seven are in the Northern Health region and one is a person who resides outside of Canada.

"There are currently 1,150 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and a further 144,263 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, 111 individuals are currently hospitalized, 41 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"The outbreak at Heritage Manor (Northern Health) is now over.

"There have been no new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,743 deaths in British Columbia. Our condolences are with the family, friends and caregivers of the people who have died as a result of COVID-19.

"As we move through Step 2 of BC's Restart plan, we are progressing well and have seen a sustained drop in hospitalizations, new cases and clusters in our communities. This gives us a strong foundation for the summer ahead - when COVID-19 will be in the background, instead of front and centre for all of us.

"Our progress on dose one immunizations is steady, and dose two immunizations are now rapidly accelerating. The virus is still in our communities, so to make this a summer we can all enjoy, we want as many people as possible fully immunized. Vaccines really are our ticket to travel.

"Start your summer off right: ensure your kids are vaccinated, encourage and help your family members near and far to do the same and book your second appointment as soon as you are eligible."