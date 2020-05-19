Just two cases

VICTORIA - Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response in British Columbia:

"Today, we have two new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 2,446 cases in British Columbia.

"There are 325 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 1,975 people who tested positive have recovered.

"Of the total COVID-19 cases, 45 individuals are hospitalized, 12 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"Every health region in British Columbia has patients with COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 883 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 1,196 in the Fraser Health region, 126 in the Island Health region, 181 in the Interior Health region and 60 in the Northern Health region.

"We are saddened to report three new COVID-19 related deaths, one in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and two in the Fraser Health region, for a total of 146 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to the family, friends and caregivers of these individuals, as well as to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic

"There have been no new health-care outbreaks. In total, 14 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and five acute-care units have active cases.

"Public health teams continue to provide support for community outbreaks at the Oppenheimer Group, those in the poultry sector, at the Mission Institution and with those connected to the Kearl Lake plant in Alberta.

"Today is the first day that many businesses can begin to reopen, and we encourage business owners to take it slowly. Just like BC's Restart Plan, being thoughtful and cautious is the way to go.

"This approach will give you, your employees and your customers the confidence that you are doing all you can to keep everyone safe.

"We also remind businesses that following all the guidelines provided by WorkSafeBC, including having a COVID-19 safety plan in place, is a requirement for reopening.

"WorkSafeBC's public health guidance is now available for several industry sectors, and more will be available in the coming days. The guidance balances the need to be practical, sensible and safe when reopening.

"Today is also World Family Doctor Day, and we want to recognize the important role of family physicians in our health-care system and the integral role they have played in our COVID-19 response.

"This is a time of significant pressure and uncertainty. For youth who may be struggling, the Kids Help Phone is available by phone, text and online at 1 800 668-6868 or Kidshelpphone.ca to give you the help you may need. Additionally, people experiencing family or intimate-partner violence can get support 24/7 through VictimLinkBC and 1 800 563-0808.

"Staying vigilant is even more important as restrictions ease. Every day, pause and think about how you are going to keep yourself and those around you safe.

"Our individual circumstances are unique, but the actions we can take to protect each other and ourselves are the same. Our well-being and our future are in our hands, so let's continue to wash them."