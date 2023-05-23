Kaia and Nolan are a dog owner’s best friend

Wherever you find dogs in the Central Okanagan, you’ll find Kaia and Nolan this summer. They’re dog ambassadors and they’re looking forward to meeting pet parents and their pooches alike.

As dog ambassadors, Kaia and Nolan don brightly coloured shirts while they roll through beaches, parks and popular dog hotspots from Lake Country to Peachland. Their goal? To act as a resource: educating and informing all dog owners, residents and visitors about the Responsible Dog Ownership Bylaw and the My Dog Matters rewards program.

“As dog ambassadors, it’s our job to share information and answer questions that dog owners may have,” says Nolan. “To help, we created a QR code that we carry around with us so residents can quickly access information about dog-friendly parks, beaches and businesses in the region.”

The pair is especially helpful for visitors who vacation in the Central Okanagan with their dogs and may not fully understand what’s expected in our parks and public areas and where dog parks are located.

“The best part of our job is getting to interact with all of the great pets and their owners,” says Kaia. “We’ve got tasty treats, dog toys, leashes, water bowls and other freebies to reward responsible dog owners and their good boys and girls.”

As well, during the summer months, Dog Control Officers will be out on patrol in vehicles and on bikes during extended hours. All dog owners in the Central Okanagan are reminded that they must have a current license. There is zero tolerance for unlicensed dogs in the Central Okanagan. Dog owners are reminded of their responsibility to leash their dog in public (unless in a designated off-leash area) and to pick up and properly dispose of their pet waste.

If you lose or find a dog, please contact the Regional District Dog Pound at 250-469-6284 as soon as possible so that we can help reunite the dog and its owner.

Everything you need to know about dog licensing and responsible dog ownership in the Central Okanagan can be found at rdco.com/dogs.