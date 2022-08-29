iHeartRadio

Kal Tire place seeking public help in selecting event concessions

Kal Tire Place 2017

Greater Vernon Recreation Services is seeking public input on the services offered at the Kal Tire Place concessions during public events.

“In order to provide the best guest experience possible, it is important that we hear from the public as to how we can make improvements to the goods and services being offered at Kal Tire Place concessions,” said Leah Walker, Manager Customer Service – Recreation.

To provide input, members of the public are encouraged to visit engagevernon.ca/concession and complete a brief survey. The survey will be open until September 7, 2022.

