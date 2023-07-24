Kalamalka Rotary Presents the 39th Annual Dream Auction: Back to Black Extravaganza

Mark your calendars and get ready for an evening of elegance, excitement, and philanthropy! Kalamalka Rotary proudly presents the 39th Annual Dream Auction, a not-to-be-missed live event that will transport you to a world of enchantment under the captivating theme "Back to Black."

Dream Auction Chair Brian Reid expressed his enthusiasm for the event's return to a live format, stating, "Our live events have always been legendary. We can't wait to witness the incredible support and camaraderie of our community, including our generous business donors, sponsors, and the enthusiastic attendees who make the Dream Auction the biggest fundraising event in Vernon each year."

Save the Date: Join us on November 18th for an unforgettable evening at the Back to Black Event. This is your opportunity to be part of something extraordinary, all while making a positive impact in our community.

To ensure you secure your spot at this highly anticipated event, we encourage you to act fast. Early Bird Tickets will be available at the exclusive price of $225 per person starting August 1st. However, please note that ticket prices will increase on September 1st. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to attend Vernon's premier fundraising event by purchasing your tickets early at www.kalrotary.ca.

Prepare to be enchanted as Don Raffan and his family return to grace the auction stage, captivating the audience with their expertise. And that's not all! The evening's entertainment will culminate with a breathtaking performance by the Legendary Lake Monsters, an 11-piece party/dance band that will have everyone on their feet.

Our esteemed host, the Vernon Lodge and Convention Centre, has promised an exquisite four-course meal that will tantalize your taste buds. Delight in a mouth-watering beef tenderloin dinner with all the trimmings, prepared to perfection.

Kal Rotary President Tom Lewis expressed his gratitude to the community and all those who have supported the auction over the years, stating, "We deeply appreciate the unwavering support of this community, and we know we can count on them once again. It is through the generosity of others that we can make a meaningful impact on numerous non-profit organizations. Throughout the past 38 auction events, we have successfully raised over $4.4 million, which has been invested in various local and international projects."

Join us on November 18th for the Back to Black Event, and together, let's make dreams come true.