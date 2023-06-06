Kaleden Hotel Park structural upgrades

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) has engaged structural engineers to prepare and provide detailed plans to inform future structural upgrades to the historic Kaleden Hotel (Electoral Area “I”). The project is located at Second Street and Ponderosa Avenue in Kaleden.

The fieldwork component of this project (summer 2023) will see geomatics and geotechnical crews onsite performing various tasks as part of the complete process. The RDOS anticipates minimal impact on the park and its use and no effect on local traffic.

Project Background

The Kaleden Hotel is a heritage-listed property, which was first constructed in 1911 and closed due to the First World War a few years later. The building sat idle until the late 1930s when the hotel was sold and stripped of a significant portion of its construction materials and furnishings. The RDOS purchased the property in 1979 for the purpose of developing the Kaleden Hotel Park. The park and its heritage structure are located in a unique location in the South Okanagan. The site is popular with photographers and as an event space. The park is connected to the Kettle Valley Rail Trail and is near lake access.