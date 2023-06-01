Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department says goodbye to Fire Chief Denis Gaudry

Long-serving Fire Chief Denis Gaudry is stepping down from his role with Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department (KVFD). Fire Chief Gaudry began serving the community as a firefighter in 1992 and leaves his position as a well-respected and accomplished Fire Chief on May 31, 2023.

“It is a pleasure to know you - some for many years and some for only a few months - that is the nature of volunteer departments,” said Fire Chief Gaudry in an email acknowledging his retirement from KVFD. “On behalf of the RDOS Board of Directors, I’d like to thank Fire Chief Gaudry and wish him well in his retirement,” said Mark Pendergraft, RDOS Chair.

“Under the guidance of Fire Chief Gaudry, KVFD established effective leadership committees to support a team environment,” said Subrina Monteith, Electoral Area “I” Director. “His commitment to encouraging collaboration set the standard for a successful, respectful, and inclusive volunteer fire department.”

Fire Chief Gaudry often refers to KVFD as the “little department that can.” Working collaboratively, the team at KVFD developed strong financial stewardship, which included building reserves to buy new equipment without borrowing money. Kaleden has also established itself as a FireSmart community, an initiative supported by KVFD and countless community volunteers.

“On behalf of the South Okanagan Similkameen Fire Chiefs Association, I’d like to congratulate Fire Chief Gaudry on an exemplary career,” said Willowbrook Fire Chief Tony Iannella. “Fire Chief Gaudry was a driving force in creating the Fire Chiefs Association, and all our fire chiefs will miss having him as part of our group. His service to his and the surrounding communities has made a huge difference and is greatly appreciated."

Fire Chief Gaudry will now have more time to spend with his wife Linda and their grandchildren and to go fishing.