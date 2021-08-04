Kamloops Woman Feeling Like a “Golden Goddess” After $525K Win on PlayNow.com

After winning $525,670.28 on PlayNow.com’s Golden Goddess MegaJackpots slots game, Kamloops’ Tricia Jerome has some newfound funds to help her beat the summer heat.

“Mama wants a new fridge with an ice maker,” says Jerome. “I feel like a fridge with an ice maker is perfect for this weather. I’ve been pulling out my ice trays and it’s too much space and a hassle.”

Jerome was playing Golden Goddess when she had triggered the secondary progressive jackpot, which accumulates across other jurisdictions across Canada.

“Honestly, I didn’t even know that I won. It came up with a black screen saying I had won the secondary jackpot, but I was asking myself ‘what did I win?’ and I didn’t understand what was going on.”

Even after confirming through BCLC’s Customer Support line that she had indeed won more than a half a million dollars, Jerome still didn’t allow it to sink in.

“I have been spaced out all week, and I still don’t believe it. But at least now I can stop cleaning… I’ve been cleaning all week just to keep myself busy because I still couldn’t believe.”

Aside from her new fridge with an ice maker, Jerome plans to buy a new washer and dryer for her laundry, and says she’d like to escape the summer smoke for a getaway.