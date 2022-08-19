Kane Road will close Saturday for paving prep

On Saturday August 20, Kane Road between Glenmore Road and Valley Road, will be closed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. for paving work. Only local traffic will be permitted through the work zone and motorists should plan to use an alternate route when accessing this area. Businesses on Kane Road can still be accessed during the road closure from Glenmore Road and Drysdale Blvd.

The roadway will be milled in preparation for paving, which is tentatively scheduled for the beginning of September. In addition to the closure on Kane Road, there may be some brief delays on Glenmore Road near the area.

The City of Kelowna and workers on site appreciate the patience of residents, businesses and motorists while road work is underway.

Approximately 10.5 km of road will be resurfaced as the City works to improve streets and intersections in 2022.