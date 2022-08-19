Kane Road will close Saturday for paving prep
On Saturday August 20, Kane Road between Glenmore Road and Valley Road, will be closed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. for paving work. Only local traffic will be permitted through the work zone and motorists should plan to use an alternate route when accessing this area. Businesses on Kane Road can still be accessed during the road closure from Glenmore Road and Drysdale Blvd.
The roadway will be milled in preparation for paving, which is tentatively scheduled for the beginning of September. In addition to the closure on Kane Road, there may be some brief delays on Glenmore Road near the area.
The City of Kelowna and workers on site appreciate the patience of residents, businesses and motorists while road work is underway.
Approximately 10.5 km of road will be resurfaced as the City works to improve streets and intersections in 2022.
-
West Kelowna Councillor choosing not to run for upcoming electionCouncillor Jayson Zilkie from the City of West Kelowna announcing he is not seeking re-election
-
Mt. Grice-Hutchinson fire update : evacuation alert in place for the boat-in only cabinsFirefighting crews from the BC Wildfire Service are continuing to work on containing the Mt. Grice-Hutchinson fire in a remote area of the Anstey Peninsula, southwest of Seymour Arm.
-
RDCO says limited parking near Mission Creek Greenway for FridayThe Hollywood Road south parking area servicing the Mission Creek Greenway recreational trail will be closed for most of the day (August 19) .
-
Junior 'A' Hockey to hit Kelowna airwaves through AM 1150The West Kelowna Warriors Junior ‘A’ Hockey Club say they are thrilled to have select road games broadcast live on AM1150 during the upcoming 2022/23 season.
-
All residents evacuated by Keremeos Creek wildfire allowed to return homeThe Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) has RESCINDED all Evacuation Orders.
-
Lake Country Fire Department responds to fire at George Elliot Secondary SchoolAn official from SD 23 says the fire was limited to the roof and exterior wall near the gym.
-
Small wildfire pops up near Seymore Arm: BC Wildfire Crews respondingA new fire in the Anstey Peninsula, southwest of Seymour Arm, has affected a remote, boat-in only cabin in the area and is potentially threatening three others.
-
Police give update on heavy presence in Kirschner Mountain area Tuesday night.On August 16, 2022, at approximately 5:11 p.m., a RCMP General Duty Officer was investigating an unrelated traffic collision at the intersection of Springfield Road and Durin Road when he witnessed a green hatchback collide with a school bus (no passengers aboard).
-
Weekend Longboarding event will result in closure of some Kelowna roadsThis weekend, longboarders from across the region and around the world will gather in Kelowna for the Knox Mountain Downhill.