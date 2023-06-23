Katelyn Scramstad has appointed District Vice-Principal of Inclusive Education

The Board of Education of School District No. 67 (Okanagan Skaha) is pleased to announce that Ms. Katelyn Scramstad has been appointed District Vice-Principal of Inclusive Education, effective August 1, 2023.

Ms. Katelyn Scramstad is currently a Learning Support Teacher (Inclusive Education / Student Support Services) with School District No. 67. She joined the District in 2018, and was previously a Learning Support Teacher for School District No. 36 (Surrey).

Ms. Scramstad has a Bachelor of Arts (English) from the University of Northern British Columbia, a Bachelor of Education from Simon Fraser University and a Post-Graduate Certificate in Inclusive Education from Queens University.

The Board of Education congratulates Ms. Scramstad on her new appointment.