Keep cool this long weekend

Did you know that the BC Day long weekend is one of the most dangerous on area highways?

ICBC spokesperson Kathleen Nadalin says patience is a virtue:

"Likely an RV, when they are heading uphill, they are going as fast as they can, so be patient with them. They are trying to get to their destination as well."

And for goodness sake, don't drink and drive.

"We really want to remind drivers that if you are heading out this weekend and your plan is to have a few drinks, plan a safe ride home", Nadalin added.

Most crashes on the BC Day long weekend occur today, so plan to leave tomorrow.