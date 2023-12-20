keep drains FOG-free this holiday season: City of Kelowna

This holiday season, residents are reminded to be kind to your home’s plumbing by disposing of fats, oils and grease (FOG) properly.

When poured down the drain, cooking fats and grease stick to the inside of sewer pipes and build-up over time, blocking entire pipes. Not only does this wreak havoc on your home’s plumbing but FOG also creates issues for the City’s wastewater collection system by clogging up pipes and clinging to equipment in sewer lift systems.

Residents can help prevent FOG clogs by keeping fats, oils and grease out of the sink. Instead, empty cooled cooking grease into a large can with a lid. Once the can is full, toss it away in the trash. If you’d like to reuse the can, line it with a cooking bag first. To be sure you’re keeping other solids and food scraps out of your pipes by placing a strainer or basket over your drain.

Free fats, oils and grease disposal cups have been set up in the lobby of City Hall, at 1435 Water Street, and residents are encouraged to help themselves during City Hall operating hours.

And don’t forget: other foods like ice cream and mayonnaise contain oils and should be disposed of in the trash, not rinsed down the drain.

For more information, visit kelowna.ca/wastewater.