Keep Mussels Out, Check Before You Launch

Okanagan Basin Water Board worried about invasive mussels making their way to Okanagan Lake.

Communications Director Corinne Jackson says they're still waiting for action on the six recommendations made to the province in early March.

"We have received a response from the province saying that they are looking at some of those recommendations. We have not received any update, however, on where that's at."

Jackson says we are the number one destination for invasive mussel-infested watercrafts in BC.

"We have had some close calls and we just cannot let up in terms of our efforts to keep them out of our waters."

Jackson says the invasive zebra and quagga mussels can survive 30 days out of water and are microscopic in their infancy.

"Check your equipment. You should be able to feel it with your hand. If you feel any sort of grainy, sandy texture on your vessel, on your watercraft it's possible, if you've been in mussel infested waters, that you are now transporting those invasive mussels."

Provincial watercraft inspection stations have opened. Failure to stop could result in a $345 fine.