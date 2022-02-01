Keep those kids busy

March break is right around the corner.

Keep your kids busy with the YMCA offering a variety of camp options.

YMCA camps offer space and safari themes for little ones aged 3-5, while older kids (aged 5-7 and 8-12) will participate in aquatics, sports, games, and age specific activities.

Camps are offered at both H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre and the Kelowna Family Y.

They take place March 21st to 25th and March 28th to April 1st.