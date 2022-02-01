Keep those kids busy
March break is right around the corner.
Keep your kids busy with the YMCA offering a variety of camp options.
YMCA camps offer space and safari themes for little ones aged 3-5, while older kids (aged 5-7 and 8-12) will participate in aquatics, sports, games, and age specific activities.
Camps are offered at both H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre and the Kelowna Family Y.
They take place March 21st to 25th and March 28th to April 1st.
-
Salmon Arm man/daughters missingMay be in Lower Mainland.
-
Don't be alarmedControlled burn in Vernon area.
-
-
North End inputPublic can have a say until February 28th.
-
Oh, the snow!January snowfall packs precipitation. Most in 10 years.
-
-
Horse fences deliberately cutPenticton Indian Band First Nation RCMP are investigating.
-
Timing for bursary $ couldn't be better“This bursary is going to help us even more than I had anticipated."
-
No seatbelt worn in motorists deathMan dies in single vehicle crash in North Okanagan.