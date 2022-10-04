Keep your drains clear this Thanksgiving: City of Kelowna says

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, residents are reminded to keep things flowing smoothly by disposing of fats, oils and grease (FOG) properly. Cooking fats and grease being poured down drains is the number one cause of sewer blockages and overflows, city-wide. FOG also creates issues for the City’s wastewater collection system. It clogs up pipes and clings to equipment in sewer lift systems.

To avoid a FOG clog this weekend, keep fats, oils and grease out of the sink. Instead, empty your fully cooled cooking grease into a large can with a lid (if you’d like to reuse the can, line it with a cooking bag). Once the can is full, toss it away in the trash.

To be sure you’re keeping other solids and food scraps out of your pipes, place a strainer or basket over your drain.

And don’t forget that other foods like ice cream and mayonnaise contain oils and should be disposed of in the trash.

For more information, visit kelowna.ca/wastewater.