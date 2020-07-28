Keep Your Pets Cool During Okanagan Heat Wave

Whether it's Rover, Spot, or Princess our furry friends feel the heat too.

Sean Hogan, manager of the Kelowna SPCA, says if you don't have AC at home there are other ways to keep your pooch cool.

"There's some amazing products at petstores right now, like cooling mats that have a gel in them that you can throw in the fridge or freezer and let them cool down. You just always have to make sure there's a towel between the mat and your pooch."

Hogan also says to give them cool, fresh water instead of cold water, and he doesn't suggest use of icecubes as they can change an animal's blood flow.

Hogan says it's important to keep an eye on your pooch for signs of heat stroke - such as excessive panting and drooling, standing shaky on their feet, or even non-responsive.

Visit spca.bc.ca for more cool tips.