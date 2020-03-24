Keeping Garbage Collection Running Smoothly During COVID-19

As COVID-19 continues to disrupt services across the community it’s important to keep garbage collection and waste management running smoothly. Garbage collection is considered an essential service and the RDCO Waste Reduction Office and its member municipalities are working to ensure the least amount of disruption to service over the coming weeks and months.

In order to reduce the strain on all waste management services residents are asked to note the following important reminders and changes:

Visiting the Landfill or Transfer Stations:

With more people at home, there is a noticeable increase in traffic at the landfill, transfer stations and recycling depots including:

The Glenmore Landfill

Westside Residential Waste Disposal and Recycling Centre on Asquith Road in West Kelowna

Traders Cove Transfer Station

North Westside Transfer Station

Local recycling depots.

If possible, limit the number of trips you take to these facilities so they do not become overwhelmed and create a situation of crowding. It is important when visiting these facilities to ensure you are practicing proper physical distancing from those around you.

The Glenmore Landfill and the Westside Residential Waste Disposal and Recycling Centre on Asquith Road in West Kelowna will no longer be accepting cash payments. In the interest of public health please use interact or credit card tap payment services only to reduce keypad contact.

Tag a Bags:

Curbside tag-a-bag service for extra garbage is being suspended at this time to cut down on the amount of waste that collection personnel have to manually handle.

Only those currently waiting for delivery of new or replacement carts will be allowed to continue placing additional tag-a-bag garbage or bagged recycling curbside.