Keeping Geese populations under control

It's that time of year.

Egg addling season.

In an effort to manage the Canada Geese population in the Okanagan, people like Kate Hagmeier are out keeping numbers to a minimum.

"If we weren't doing this program that could be 60 thousand birds. So, we are winning. We are keeping the population flat lined and we are not seeing an increase. As we hopefully keep going, the population will decrease even more".

This is the 14th year of the egg addling program, which is underway between Vernon and Osoyoos.

"Canada Geese are supposed to nest in the north, not in the south here in BC. They were brought here and so, what we are dealing with now, generations later is the offspring of the Geese that were brought here," Hagmeir added.

The estimates number of Geese in the Okanagan is about 25 hundred.