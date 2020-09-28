Keeping safety top of mind for Airports Safety Week

Press release from the City of Kelowna on September 28, 2020:

Today, Kelowna International Airport (YLW), along with 27 airports across Canada, kicked off Canadian Airports Safety Week, an airport-led initiative to promote healthy and safe work practices among airport employees.

“Our focus has always been on ensuring YLW remains, safe, secure and operational for everyone who enters the terminal or steps onto the airfield,” said Sam Samaddar, Airport Director. “This year has presented new challenges due to COVID-19, which is why it is more important than ever for employees to keep safety top of mind so they return home safely at the end of every shift.”

From September 28 to October 1, all airport staff, whether they are working in the terminal building or on the airfield, will have the opportunity to take part in virtual safety-themed activities and events throughout the week. This week is a prime opportunity to introduce and remind airport employees of the new safety culture at airports due to COVID-19 as well as a chance to thank them for their contributions to safety.

“There is always something new to learn and getting to hear perspectives from others working in the industry is extremely valuable,” said Peter Parrotta, Operations Manager, Strategic Aviation Kelowna. “These sessions give employees the opportunity to learn how to mitigate hazards and integrate safety skills into the work they do each day.”

About Canadian Airports Safety Week

Canadian Airports Safety Week is an airport-led initiative that promotes healthy and safe work practices among airport employees. Twenty-nine airports are actively taking part this year, which is being led by the Canadian Airports Council (CAC). Canadian Airports Safety Week was first launched in 2015 by the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, with 24 participating airports.

Canadian Airports Safety Week focuses on a key safety theme each day:

Day 1 - Monday, September 28: Environmental safety and COVID-19 safety measures

Day 2 - Tuesday, September 29: Worker safety and hazard reporting

Day 3 - Wednesday, September 30: Airside safety and security

Day 4 - Thursday, October 1: Foreign object debris (FOD)

YLW has made significant investments over the years in their infrastructure, including safety related airside projects, to ensure all workers and passengers are safe and has moved quickly to respond to the threat of COVID-19, introducing enhanced cleaning procedures, masking and physical distancing, installing Plexiglas barriers and implementing new and innovative technologies.

On September 23, YLW in collaboration with Transport Canada and the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) began temperature screening departing passengers and employees entering the restricted area of the airport. These expanded measures are an added layer of precaution to help prevent air travel from being a source for the spread of COVID-19.

Passengers are reminded to monitor for signs of illness, postpone travelling if feeling sick and avoid coming to the airport if unwell. For more tips for a healthy and safe trip, visit ylw.kelowna.ca/HealthyTravel.

Learn more about the CAC and Safety Week at canadasairports.ca

For more information about YLW, visit ylw.kelowna.ca