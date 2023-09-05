Kelowna and West Kelowna Firefighters are having their Second Annual Burn Fund Classic Football Game
The public is invited to attend the Okanagan Sun's Burn Fund Classic Football Game, Saturday September 9th at 7:00pm. The event will be will be a night
to remember beginning with a tailgate party in the east parking lot. We will have a live DJ pre-game while fans can enjoy tailgating games. Then come inside the stadium to see a full honour guard flag ceremony. Country singer Dawson Grey will be preforming the half time show presented by the OK Corral. After the game you can enjoy free cover at the OK Corral.
Kelowna’s voice part of urban mayors’ advocacy effortsKelowna Mayor Tom Dyas has resumed regular monthly meetings as a member of the B.C. Urban Mayor’s Caucus (BCUMC), working together to address the most urgent urban priorities.
Dan Albas: MP ReportRead the latest report from Central Okanagan—Similkameen—Nicola MP Dan Albas.
As Above, So Below opens at the Kelowna Art GalleryAudiences can now view a selection of Artist Mary Smith McCulloch’s beautiful and deftly created prints in As Above, So Below at the Kelowna Art Gallery.
RDCO is offering free radon test kitsWorkplaces could receive up to four test kits, while residential properties are limited to one kit.
Dragon Boat Festival set to draw thousands to Skaha Lake ParkThis year’s event will include nearly 2,000 athletes racing on Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Killiney Beach Water Quality Advisory removedTurbidity in the system water source is once again within the acceptable and safe Canadian guidelines for drinking water quality.
Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5 per cent, says economy is weakeningThe announcement comes after the Bank of Canada raised interest rates at its last two meetings, bringing a previous pause on rate hikes to an end.
Temporary access to select Evacuation Order areasThe Emergency Operation Centre will be allowing temporary access to some Evacuation Order areas so that residents can check in on their homes and retrieve items.