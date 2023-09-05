Kelowna and West Kelowna Firefighters are having their Second Annual Burn Fund Classic Football Game

The public is invited to attend the Okanagan Sun's Burn Fund Classic Football Game, Saturday September 9th at 7:00pm. The event will be will be a night

to remember beginning with a tailgate party in the east parking lot. We will have a live DJ pre-game while fans can enjoy tailgating games. Then come inside the stadium to see a full honour guard flag ceremony. Country singer Dawson Grey will be preforming the half time show presented by the OK Corral. After the game you can enjoy free cover at the OK Corral.