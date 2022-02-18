Kelowna Art Gallery creates Challenge for Family Day

This year, the Kelowna Art Gallery has laid down a challenge for families to accept on Family Day.

Families of all ages and shapes and sizes are invited to step through the Gallery’s doors for a full day of free exploration through the five exhibition spaces. This in-person event takes place on Monday, February 21, from 10 am to 4 pm.

“We have such a fascinating mix of exhibitions on right now,” says Sumi Ali, Education Coordinator at the Gallery. “Many of them already have interactive components, and so we thought why not create nine challenges that will have families complete a task in all of our visual art spaces.”

Families can enjoy seeing both historical and contemporary Inuit art in A Story in Three Parts: Ashevak, Pootoogook, Isuma; a glow-in-the-dark painting by Moozhan Ahmadzadegan that features a densely populated array of plants, animals, and people that tell a story; or a gallery of large striking screen prints by Briar Craig called README that also has a game in it that visitors can try their hand at. Beyond that, there are still two more exhibitions, plus the Art Lab to explore.

The Gallery would like to acknowledge the Province of British Columbia for their financial support and for helping to make this BC Family Day event free for everyone.

The Kelowna Art Gallery is located at 1315 Water Street in downtown Kelowna.