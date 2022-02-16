Kelowna Artist in Residence Program now taking applications

Expressions of Interest are now being accepted from artists interested in the third annual Artist in Residence program.

Artists from all disciplines including performing arts, digital and electronic arts, visual arts, literary arts and/or musicians are welcome to apply. Interested applicants have until Monday, March 28, to submit their expression of interest through the online platform.

The City is seeking an artist or artist collective for a 10-week residency to create a work of art that addresses the topic of social inclusion and engages with the local community. Interested artists or artist collectives can learn more about the program and application process at one of two upcoming virtual information sessions:

Wednesday, March 2, 5-6:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 3, 11:30-1 p.m.

The information sessions are free, but online registration is required.

The work of the Artist in Residence is intended to broaden the community’s experience with arts and culture and stimulate thoughtful conversation on local topics. The program is not a live-in residency, but the selected artist is required to work in Kelowna for the duration of the project.

The selection process will occur in two phases, with a limited number of artists chosen to advance to Phase 2. The artists advancing to Phase 2 will receive a $500 honorarium for the additional work to prepare a detailed project proposal and budget. The deadline for submission of the Expression of Interest is March 28. Those selected to advance to Phase 2 will receive email confirmation by April 8.

For more information about the Artist in Residence program or all things culture in Kelowna, visit kelowna.ca/culture.